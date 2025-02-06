ChatGPT was down for users worldwide. According to OpenAI, users were affected by the global outage. Users worldwide faced difficulties accessing ChatGPT, OpenAI's AI chatbot. Reports indicated increased errors for ChatGPT and also for Sora and the API services. OpenAI acknowledged the issue and said, “We are currently investigating this issue.” They provided an update after a few minutes and said, "We are continuing to investigate this issue.” Later, OpenAI announced that errors for ChatGPT, API, and Sora were fully recovered, and the incident has been resolved. Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, Discusses AI Roadmap With Indian Startup Founders and Investors During India Visit.

ChatGPT Down

ChatGPT Down (Photo Credits: Official Website)

