PUBG Battlegrounds support team has shared a post on June 23, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter), and informed its players about scheduled server maintenance. As per the post, live servers will enter maintenance for approximately four hours on June 25 at 00:00 UTC or 9:00 AM KST (around 5:30 AM IST). The purpose of the maintenance is to fix issues that have been affecting the game experience. The PUBG Battlegrounds support team noted two problems that will be addressed during the update. First, an issue where certain parts of the “Training Jacket (Green)” appear abnormally. Second, a problem with incorrectly written Russian text on a banner displayed on the store page. Players are advised to plan their matches accordingly to avoid interruptions. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Launch on June 26, 2025; Global Release Timings Revealed, Sony PlayStation Early Access With Digital Deluxe Edition.

PUBG Battlegrounds Server Maintenance

[PC] Maintenance Schedule Live servers will enter server maintenance for approx. 4 hours starting June 25th 00:00 UTC / 9:00am KST. Maintenance content: - Issue where certain parts appear abnormally when wearing the 'Training Jacket (Green)' - Issue where some Russian text… — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Support (@PUBG_Support) June 23, 2025

