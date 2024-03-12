Realme has launched a new Realme 12 Pro 5G variant of in India with 12GB RAM and 256GB. Realme 12 Pro 5G 12GB RAM is the newest addition Realme 12 Pro series launched on January 29, 2024. Earlier, the smartphone was only available in the following RAM and storage options - 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Besides the RAM upgrade, all the other features remain the same as those of different variants. Realme announced that the smartphone will be sold on March 15, 2024, at 12 PM. The new Realme 12 Pro 5G price is listed on the official website at Rs 28,999. The company has also announced bank offers and No Cost EMI options. iQOO Z9 5G To Launch Today; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme 12 Pro 5G 12 GB Variant Launched:

Unlock limitless possibilities with #realme12Pro5G and its revolutionary 12+256GB variant - the largest ever RAM in a curved smartphone. The flash sale kicks off on 15th March, 12 Noon! #StayTuned Know more: https://t.co/SzoGneJ32e#BeAPortraitMaster pic.twitter.com/vDQSJeM1wn — realme (@realmeIndia) March 11, 2024

