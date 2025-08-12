Realme P4 series will be launched in India on August 12, 2025, at 12 PM. The series will include Realme P4 Pro 5G and Realme P4 5G models. The company has confirmed various details ahead of the launch. The Realme P4 Pro 5G will be launched in India under the INR 30,000 segment and will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip with an overclaimed 1,10,000 AnTuTu score and a Hyper Vision AI Chip. It will get a 7,000mAh battery+80W fast-charging, 4D Curve+ 144Hz refresh rate display with 6,500 nits of brightness, a slim and lightweight design and offer a powerful gaming experience. The company said the series will launch in Birch Wood and Steel Grey shades. HONOR X7c 5G Launch Expected Soon in India, HONOR Teases Its New Smartphone With ‘Next-Level Performance’; Check Details Here.

Realme P4 Pro 5G Specifications, Features and Price Range Revealed

Two finishes. One bold statement. Birch Wood and Steel Grey design in the all-new realme P4 Series is built to turn heads. Launch: 20th Aug, 12 Noon. — realme (@realmeIndia) August 11, 2025

