Realme P3 Lite 5G has been launched in India with a massive 6,000mAh battery supporting 45W fast-charging and a 7.94mm slim design. The new Realme P series smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The users can expand the RAM up to 12GB using the storage. Additionally, it has a 120Hz display, IP64 rating, military-grade shock resistance certification, 300% volume mode and more. Realme P3 Lite 5G price in India is INR 10,499 for the 4GB+128GB configuration and INR 11,499 for the 6GB+128GB configuration. It is available in Lily White, Purple Blossom and Midnight Lily colours. Nothing Ear 3 Launch on September 18 With Super Mic; Check Other Expected Details of Upcoming Nothing Earbuds.

Realme P3 Lite 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed

Quick to charge. Built to last. With 6000mAh all-day endurance and 45W fast charging, the #realmeP3Lite5G ensures your day never slows down. Stating from ₹9,499* First Sale on 22nd Sept, 12AM. Stay tuned. Know More:https://t.co/aocBkaBCFkhttps://t.co/kpmsyL65hr pic.twitter.com/sMX5s50Fkf — realme (@realmeIndia) September 13, 2025

