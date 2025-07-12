Realme 15 series is set to launch in India on July 24, 2025, with a sleek design and various other attractive features and specifications. Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G will be offered in Velvet Green and Flowing Silver colour options. Additionally, Realme 15 5G will come with Silk Pink and Realme 15 Pro 5G will get Silk Purple colourways. The company has already confirmed launching the device with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, 7.69mm thickness, 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging, AI Edit Genie and a 6,500 nits brighter 4D Curve+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. IP69 rating and triple camera setup on the rear. Vivo T4R 5G Launch in India Imminent, Expected To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7400 or 7400x Processor; Check Rumoured Price Range, Specifications and Features.

Realme 15 Series Colour Revealed, Coming on July 24, 2025

Bold, bright, and built to vibe with your every kind of party persona. The #realme15Series5G drops in four vibrant shades. Launching 24ᵗʰ July, 7PM Know More: https://t.co/sXUtmw9SHq https://t.co/LyHNjllhAh#realme15Pro5G #AIPartyPhone pic.twitter.com/0BqmHYNswG — realme (@realmeIndia) July 12, 2025

