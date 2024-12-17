Realme 14x 5G price in India is revealed ahead of the launch on December 18, 2024 (tomorrow). Realme India also confirmed the smartphone's key specifications under INR 15,000. Relame 14x 5G will have several features missing from the other devices in the price range, such as an IP69 water and dust resistance rating, military grade-shock resistance feature and a massive 6,000mAh battery that will support 45W fast-charging. All of these make it a real contender for the price at which it will be launched. The smartphone will also pack a 50 MP primary camera and attractive three colour options - Crystal Black, Golden Glow and Jewel Red. Realme 14x 5G sale will begin tomorrow, on the day of its launch. POCO M7 Pro, POCO C75 Launch Tomorrow in India; Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price. Realme 14x 5G Price, Launch Date, Specifications and Features, Check All Details Here.

Realme 14x 5G Price Range Revealed Ahead of Launch on December 18

The countdown begins! ⌛ Just 2 days to go for the launch of India’s first-ever IP69 smartphone under 15K – #realme14x5G! 🌊 Stay unstoppable with the ultimate #Dumdaar5GKiller Launch & Sale on 18th Dec, 12 PM Know more:https://t.co/NiFSjLSGhT https://t.co/harpyyPzPW pic.twitter.com/M7XWhxthBV — realme (@realmeIndia) December 16, 2024

