Realme is set to launch the Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G in India on 6 January 2025, positioning it as the flagship model in the upcoming series. The smartphone is expected to focus on performance, battery endurance and camera capabilities, targeting users looking for a premium mid-range device with long-term value. The Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G is tipped to pack a large 7,000mAh battery with fast charging support, along with a 144Hz OLED display for smooth and immersive visuals. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon processor and run Realme UI 7 based on Android 16, with the company likely offering three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. On the photography front, the Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G could feature a 200MP primary rear camera paired with a 50MP secondary sensor, aiming to deliver high-resolution images and improved camera performance. With a combination of a massive battery, high-refresh-rate display and advanced camera hardware, the device is shaping up to be one of Realme’s most notable launches in India. Motorola Signature Tipped To Launch in India Soon Likely With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC: Check Other Leaked Specifications and Features.

Realme 16 Pro Series Launching in India on January 6, 2025

Vibe isn’t a filter. It’s the moment. Vibe lives where color meets emotion.With LumaColor on the #realme16ProSeries, every frame comes together naturally to capture the vibe, just the way it’s felt. Launching on 6th Jan, 12 PM. Know More: https://t.co/Vk3a5ORmvH… pic.twitter.com/dsetbdZDZd — realme (@realmeIndia) December 26, 2025

