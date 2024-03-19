Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G Launch Live Streaming will begin through the official link shortly. Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G is set to launch today, March 19, at 12 PM and will boast a Sony IMX890 OIS Camera lens and pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC. Additionally, the device will be launched with a 5,000mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC fast-charging support. It will have 8GB RAM and 8GB expandable RAM. The Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G will be launched with 256GB storage and a Glass Design. Additionally, the smartphone will have Creative Air Gestures features, which can control the smartphone from a distance via assigned hand gestures. The expected price of NARZO 70 Pro 5G is under Rs 25,000. Check live-stream to know more. OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Sale Begins Today; Check Price, Specifications and Features of OnePlus’s Special Edition Smartphone.

Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G Launch Live Streaming Link:

