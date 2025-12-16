Realme has launched the Realme Narzo 90 5G in India, offering a blend of performance, display, and camera features. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor and comes with 6GB or 8GB RAM paired with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable via microSD. The device features a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,400 nits brightness. Photography is handled by a 50MP main rear camera and an 8MP front camera. A 7,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging ensures long-lasting use. The Realme Narzo 90 5G price in India starts at INR 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB configuration. With discount, it will be available at INR 15,999 and INR 18,499 for the 8GB+128GB configuration. The Realme Narzo 90 5G is available in Carbon Black and Victory Gold shades. Sales will begin in India on December 24, 2025. POCO C85 5G Sale Today Goes Live in India, Here’s Price, Specifications and Features of New POCO C Series Smartphone.

