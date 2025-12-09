Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G will launch in India on 16 December, confirmed the company today via a social media post. Realme also revealed the design and names of the two models in the series. Realme Narzo 90x 5G and Realme Narzo 90 will be launched with dual-camera designs but different placements. The Narzo 90x will have vertically aligned cameras, while the Narzo 90 will have an iPhone-like camera arrangement. The Realme Narzo 90x will feature a 7,000mAh battery with 60W charging support, a 50MP Sony AI camera, and a 144Hz 60-nits display. On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 90 5G will come with the same battery and charging support, a 4,000-nits display, IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings, and 50MP dual cameras. POCO C85 5G Launched in India With 50MP Main Camera, 6,000mAh Battery; Check Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features.

Realme Narzo 90 Series Launch Date (Photo Credits: Amazon)

