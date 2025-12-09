Realme will launch its new Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G in India today. The upcoming lineup is teased on Amazon with hints of major upgrades, including faster charging, a bigger battery, higher display brightness and improved selfie cameras. The series is expected to include two models, the Realme Narzo 90 Pro 5G and the Realme Narzo 90x 5G, both featuring refreshed designs such as punch-hole displays and new triple-camera layouts. Based on the previous Narzo 80 series, the new devices may arrive with upgraded MediaTek Dimensity processors or possibly Snapdragon chips. Enhanced camera performance, strong battery life and fast-charging support are likely, with full specifications to be officially revealed later today. POCO C85 5G Launch Today in India With 6,000mAh Battery; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon)

