Realme has launched the Realme Narzo 90x 5G in India, offering a blend of performance, display, and battery features. The new Narzo 90x 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor and comes with 4GB or 6GB RAM paired with 128GB storage, expandable via microSD. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. It houses a 50MP primary rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies. The device comes with 7,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging ensures long-lasting use. The Realme Narzo 90x 5G is available in Carbon Black and Victory Blue shades. The Realme Narzo 90x 5G price in India starts at INR 13,999, with a discounted price of INR 11,999. The higher variant with 8GB+128GB configuration launcehd at INR 15,499 and after a INR 2,000 discount on its original price, it will be sold at INR 13,499. Realme NARZO 90 5G Launched in India With 7.79mm Slim Design; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme NARZO 90x 5G Launched in India

The power drop everyone’s been waiting for. The #realmeNARZO90x 5G packs a massive 6000mAh battery, available at a special launch price for a limited time. Now live. First sale starts 23rd Dec, 12 PM Launch price: ₹11,999* for the first 12 hours only. Know more:… pic.twitter.com/JCi3b02vGX — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) December 16, 2025

