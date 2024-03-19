OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition will go on sale on March 19, 2024 (today) at 12 PM in India. OnePlus launched its 12R Genshin Impact Edition smartphone on February 28, 2024, with specifications similar to those of the OnePlus 12R. The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition specifications include a 6.78-inch LTPO ProXDR display with 4,500 nits of brightness, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor, a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC wired charging support, and a Trinity engine to enhance the gaming performance. The Genghin Impact Edition of the OnePlus 12R was introduced at Rs 49,999 for 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G To Launch Today With Sony IMX890 OIS Camera; Check Expected Price and Other Specifications.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Sale on March 19, 2024 (Today):

It's time to dive into #Keqing's universe with deep customization for the ultimate gaming experience ⚡️. Introducing the #OnePlus12R @GenshinImpact Edition. Sale goes live tomorrow at 12 PM. Learn more: https://t.co/b6PzwFWqu2 pic.twitter.com/asfVekEYIe — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 18, 2024

