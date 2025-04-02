Realme will launch two new smartphones in India on April 9. The upcoming smartphones will be the Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G and the Realme NARZO 80x 5G. The company teased the NARZO 80 Pro 5G and said, "No lags, no delays, just pure gaming adrenaline." Additionally, the smartphone maker said that the Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G price in India “will come under ₹20K! Plus, students get exclusive benefits of up to ₹1,299/- during the first sale period." The Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G will measure 7.5mm of thickness. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G processor and will feature an Esports display. It will deliver 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone will come with a 6,000mAh battery and will support 80W fast charging. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Price, Sale Date, Offers, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know All About New Motorola Smartphone Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor.

Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G Launch in India

No lags, no delays, just pure gaming adrenaline! With top-tier performance and pro-level gaming enhancements, #realmeNARZO80Pro5G lets you play longer, faster, and better. Are you #ReadyToWin? Live and Launching on 9th April, 12PM Know More:https://t.co/n3vAbwM2m7:… pic.twitter.com/ltLXSVz7oi — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) April 2, 2025

Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G Price in India

Gaming beasts, this one’s for you! 👾 The #realmeNARZO80Pro5G dominates with a 780K+ AnTuTu score, MediaTek Dimensity 7400, and segment’s largest VC cooling - all under ₹20K! Plus, students get exclusive benefits of up to ₹1,299/- during the first sale period! Live &… pic.twitter.com/x7BUMlnxO6 — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) April 1, 2025

