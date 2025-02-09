Realme P3 Pro 5G launch date is confirmed on February 18 in India. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The Realme P3 Pro is expected to come with a 50MP camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Realme has confirmed that the smartphone will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, providing extended usage time, along with 80W fast charging support. Additionally, the smartphone is likely to come with up to 12GB of RAM and may offer storage options of up to 256GB. The Realme P3 Pro 5G will come under the mid-range smartphone segment in India, and it may be priced at around INR 25,000. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch May Take Place Soon in India; Know What To Expect.

Realme P3 Pro 5G to be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor

The #realmeP3Pro5G with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is a total game-changer! 🎮🔥 Smooth moves, zero lag—just pure domination. Launching on 18th Feb! #BornToSlay Search for the #realmeP3Pro5G on @Flipkart to know more:https://t.co/p9FT51EBa0https://t.co/fTFutAUyxU — realme (@realmeIndia) February 9, 2025

