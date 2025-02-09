New Delhi, February 9: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to soon launch and leaks suggest the smartphone will feature an ultra-slim design. The Galaxy S25 Edge launch is expected in April or May 2025. At the recent Galaxy Unpacked Event, Samsung teased its upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge. The Galaxy S25 series was launched last month during the event, which includes the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. During the Galaxy Unpacked event in January, Samsung teased the rumoured slim version of the new Galaxy S25 smartphone, which is the Galaxy S25 Edge. The model is expected to have sleek dimensions, likely measuring 158.2 x 75.5 x 5.84 mm. OnePlus 13 Mini Likely To Launch Soon; Know Expected Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature an Armour Aluminum frame to enhance durability and provide a premium feel. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is anticipated to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The smartphone may come with 12GB of RAM. Storage options are expected to go up to 512GB. Google Pixel 9a Global Launch Likely in March; Check Expected Design, Price, Specifications and Features.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is likely to feature an LTPO display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The display of the smartphone is also expected to deliver a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. It will likely come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The smartphone is anticipated to be equipped with a 200 MP main camera and a 12MP front camera. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to run on One UI 7, based on Android 15. The smartphone is anticipated to be equipped with a 3,900mAh battery. Additionally, it is likely to support 25W wired charging as well as wireless charging capability.

