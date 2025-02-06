Realme P3 Pro launch date is confirmed on February 18 in India. The Realme P3 Pro 5G smartphone will offer advanced features in the mid-range segment in India. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. It is likely to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Realme P3 Pro may also feature a 50MP camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Realme has confirmed that the smartphone will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The Realme P3 Pro price might be around INR 25,000. Vivo V50, Vivo V50 Pro Launch Date Tipped; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme P3 Pro Confirmed on February 18 in India

Segment's strongest device has hit the road! The #realmeP3Pro5G, powered by the dynamic Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, delivers the smoothest performance, making it a first in the segment. Launching on 18th Feb! #BornToSlay Know More:https://t.co/fTFutAUyxUhttps://t.co/p9FT51EBa0 pic.twitter.com/oEzrs5wkk3 — realme (@realmeIndia) February 6, 2025

