Xiaomi is about to launch the Redmi 12 series in India today at 12pm IST, which is said to be a big launch this year from this Chinese smartphone brand. Apart from the Redmi 12 series, Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Redmi Watch 3 Active smartwatch, Redmi Sonic Bass 2 neckband style wireless earphones, and Xiaomi TV X series as well. To watch the launch event live, simply click on the video below and get to know all the product details and prices live. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Get Titanium Frames and Innovative EV Battery Tech; Checkout the Persistent Speculations.

Redmi 12 Series India Launch - Live Streaming:

