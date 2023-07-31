New Delhi, July 31: The next-gen flagship smartphone model series from the house of Samsung is expected to be called the Galaxy S24, going by the nomenclature pattern. The South Korean tech major is again expected to offer three models in the next-gen flagship model series, namely the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to launch early next year, similar to the launch timeline every year of its predecessors. Although the launch of the Galaxy S24 series is nowhere near, that doesn’t prevent the rumour mills from churn fast. So, here are all the speculative information that we know. Smartphones Coming in August 2023: From OnePlusOpen to Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 to Vivo V29 Series Launch, List of Major Phones Arriving Soon.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series – Speculated & Expected Details

The South Korean tech giant is expected ditch the current aluminium chassis for its upcoming flagship smartphone series and adopt much sturdier titanium frames similar to what the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get.

The Galaxy S24 Plus model is tipped to feature a 6.65-inch display that’s a tad bigger than the current 6.6-inch display. The Samsung Galaxy S24 vanilla, S24 Plus and the S24 Ultra are said to be currently called internally as the Muse 1, Muse 2, and Muse 3, respectively. Redmi 12 5G Launching in India on August 1; Here’s Everything You Can Expect from This New Smartphone.

The next-gen Samsung flagship series is also reported to adopt the innovative EV battery technology to offer long battery life. The phones will most likely run on the upcoming Android 14 OS topped with OneUI 6.0 skin.

The upcoming smartphones are tipped to get powered by the upcoming Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen3 chipset, while Samsung’s own Exynos SoC might power the phones for certain markets.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series may feature humongous 200MP camera sensors with upgraded zooming capacities. As the actual products are quite some time away from launch, none of these details are confirmed and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2023 08:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).