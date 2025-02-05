Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacted to his photo taken with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman during his India visit. Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, "Sam Bhai," as a reaction to the post on X. Paytm's official X account shared the image, saying, "When VSS asks ChatGPT and Sam Altman decides to answer the prompt in real time bhAI bhAI!" Paytm founder and CEO reacted to this by calling "Sam Bh-ai :)." Sam Altman recently visited India and said that the country was very important for artificial intelligence. Sam Altman India Visit: OpenAI CEO Says India Very Important for AI Journey and Company's Second Biggest Market Globally.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma With Sam Altman

When VSS asks ChatGPT and Sam Altman decides to answer the prompt in real time bhAI bhAI! 🫶@vijayshekhar @sama pic.twitter.com/eR6ZyGXk72 — Paytm (@Paytm) February 5, 2025

