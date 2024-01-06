On ISRO's Solar Mission Aditya-L1 entering Halo Orbit, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said, “It is very satisfying for us because it is the end of a long journey. 926 days from lift-off to now, it has reached the final point. So reaching the final point is always, an anxious moment, but we were very sure about it. So it happened as predicted. We are very happy.” On September 2, 2023, ISRO launched Aditya-L1, a spacecraft designed to observe and provide insights into the Sun. On Saturday, January 6, 2024, it reaches its final orbit, the first Sun-Earth Lagrangian point, or L1. Landmark for India As First Solar Observatory Aditya-L1 Reaches Its Destination: PM Narendra Modi Lauds ISRO As Aditya-L1 Enters Final Orbit.

ISRO Chief S Somanath on Aditya L1 Entering Halo Orbit

