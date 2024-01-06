New Delhi, January 6: India's first solar observatory Aditya-L1 has reached its destination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday, asserting that it is a testament to the relentless dedication of scientists in realising one of the most complex and intricate space missions. Modi said he joins the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. ‘India Creates Yet Another Landmark’: PM Narendra Modi Hails ISRO Scientists as Aditya L1 Mission Successfully Injected Into Final Orbit

"India creates yet another landmark. India's first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions," the prime minister said on X. Aditya-L1 Mission: ISRO To Perform Final Manoeuvre To Inject Aditya-L1 Spacecraft Into Final Destination Orbit Today; All You Need To Know

PM Narendra Modi Lauds ISRO As Aditya-L1 Enters Final Orbit

India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it’s destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2024

"I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity," he said.