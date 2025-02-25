National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has brought some good news for people about the "city killer" Asteroid 2024 YR4, which was expected to collide with the Earth in 2032. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the US Space Agency said that its analysis had dropped asteroid 2024 YR4's impact probability to 0.004 per cent. This means asteroid 2024 YR4 is expected to safely pass by Earth in 2032. However, NASA also said that its Planetary Defense team will continue to monitor all known asteroids that may come our way. Asteroid 2024 YR4 To Strike Earth in 2032? Possibility of 'City Killer' Asteroid Hitting Earth Rises From 2.3% to 3.1%, Says NASA, Experts Say No Need for Alarm.

Asteroid 2024 YR4 Poses No Significant Threat, Says NASA

