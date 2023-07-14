The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will the Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission today, July 14. The Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission is the successor to Chandrayaan-2. The Chandrayaan-3 mission is all set to lift off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2:30 pm. The Chandrayaan-3 which is India's third moon exploration mission is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms. Chandrayaan-3 Launch Today: As ISRO Aims for Perfect Soft Landing on Lunar Surface, Know Time, Live Streaming and Other Details About India’s Third Moon Mission.

Chandrayaan-3 To Be Launched Today

Andhra Pradesh | The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to launch the Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission, the successor to Chandrayaan-2. It is set to lift off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2:30pm. Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a… pic.twitter.com/fWBXsGh9En — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)