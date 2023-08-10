Chandrayaan 3, India's third lunar mission by ISRO, has unveiled captivating images of Earth and the Moon, captured respectively by the Lander Imager (LI) camera during launch day and the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC) a day after lunar orbit insertion. Developed by SAC and LEOS, these cameras showcase India's technological prowess. The spacecraft effectively entered lunar orbit on August 5, subsequent to its July 14 launch from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. With its anticipated lunar landing scheduled for August 23, Chandrayaan 3 will execute crucial de-orbiting manoeuvres, approaching the moon's surface for a safe landing by lander Vikram. Chandrayaan 3 Launch View From Flight: Flyer Captures ISRO Spacecraft Lift Off From Plane Window, Spectacular Video Goes Viral.

Chandrayaan-3 Unveils Earth and Moon Views

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 🌎 viewed by Lander Imager (LI) Camera on the day of the launch & 🌖 imaged by Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC) a day after the Lunar Orbit Insertion LI & LHV cameras are developed by SAC & LEOS, respectively https://t.co/tKlKjieQJS… pic.twitter.com/6QISmdsdRS — ISRO (@isro) August 10, 2023

