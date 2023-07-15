On Friday, a fortunate passenger was able to witness the launch of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 from a window seat on an Indigo aircraft between Chennai and Dhaka. On Friday, July 14, at 2.35 p.m. IST, the heavy-lift LVM3-M4 rocket launching Chandrayaan 3, the Indian Space Research Organization's third lunar mission, lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Thousands of onlookers who were present for the historic launch cheered the rocket as it rose into the sky. On Friday, when the captain announced the momentous occasion and invited passengers to look out the window, a passenger on Indigo Flight 6E from Chennai to Dhaka managed to film Chandrayaan-3's liftoff.

Chandrayaan 3 Launch View From Flight

Launch of Chandrayan 3 from flight. Sometime after takeoff from Chennai to Dhaka flight, pilot announced to watch this historical event pic.twitter.com/Kpf39iciRD — Dr. P V Venkitakrishnan (@DrPVVenkitakri1) July 15, 2023

Chennai Dhaka Flight Chandrayaan 3 launch pic.twitter.com/0GfWbNe3pR — BHUSHAN MADKE MD (@rashlessdoctor) July 15, 2023

Chandrayaan 3 Seen from Dhaka - Chennai Flight. pic.twitter.com/BnlgDOCNDD — Joe Bastian (@joebastians) July 14, 2023

