Elon Musk-run SpaceX has launched 28 Starlink satellites into orbit as part of its mission to expand global internet coverage. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 29, 2025, SpaceX confirmed, “Falcon 9 launches 28 @Starlink satellites from California.” The launch supports SpaceX’s goal of improving satellite-based internet services globally, especially in remote and underserved areas. SpaceX has now completed several such missions in 2025, and with this launch of 28 Starlink satellites, the company continues to grow its connectivity for global users. NASA Selects Jeff Bezos-Run Space Technology Company Blue Origin To Deliver VIPER Rover to Moon’s South Pole.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 28 Starlink Satellites

Falcon 9 launches 28 @Starlink satellites from California pic.twitter.com/e4zSCKUsg2 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 29, 2025

