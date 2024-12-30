The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched its Space Docking Experiment, also known as SpaDex Mission, on Monday, December 30 at 10 pm. ISRO's SpaDeX Mission has launched onboard a PSLV-C60 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. A video of the launch of the ISRO's much-anticipated SpaDeX Mission has surfaced on social media. The SpaDeX mission consists of two spacecraft: SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target). These spacecraft will undergo a series of precise manoeuvres to test docking capabilities in low Earth orbit. ISRO SpaDeX Mission Launch Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast As ISRO Launches Space Docking Experiment, Its Last Mission in 2024, Onboard PSLV-C60 Rocket.

ISRO SpaDeX Mission Launched

#WATCH | Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches PSLV-C60 with SpaDeX and innovative payloads from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. First stage performance normal SpaDeX mission is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for the demonstration of in-space docking… pic.twitter.com/ctPNQh4IUO — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2024

