The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its highly anticipated Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission on Monday, December 30. The Polar Satellite Launch vehicle (PSLV-C60) will lift off at 10:00 pm IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. Watch the live streaming of the ISRO SpaDeX Mission launch as ISRO launches its last mission of the year. What Is SpaDeX or Space Docking Experiment? Know All About ISRO’s Final Mission in 2024.

ISRO SpaDeX Mission Launch Live Streaming

