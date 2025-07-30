ISRO and NASA will launch their collaborative mission NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) today from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 5:30 PM IST. The NISAR mission, valued at USD 1.5 billion, will help track natural disasters and environmental changes. NISAR will mark the first time the Earth will be observed with the help of dual-frequency 'Synthetic Aperture Radar', ISRO's S-band and NASA's L-band. The Earth observation satellite will enter a 740 km sun-synchronous orbit, scanning Earth’s land and ice every 12 days with high-res imagery using SweepSAR technology across a 242 km swath. Watch live streaming link here. Have Aliens Already Visited Earth? Ex-NASA Engineer Claims US Government, Private Firms Trying To Reverse Engineer Alien Technology Recovered From Crashed UFOs.

GSLV-F16 Launch with NASA-ISRO NISAR Earth Observation Satellite (Live Streaming Link)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)