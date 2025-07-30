Mumbai, July 30: Have aliens already visited Earth? Ex-NASA engineer Richard Banduric claimed during an episode of the "Ecosystemic Futures" podcast that the US government, along with private companies, is reportedly engaged in secret efforts to reverse-engineer alien technology recovered from crashed unidentified flying objects (UFOs). According to Banduric, these recovered materials exhibit advanced properties far beyond current human technology. These trillions of tiny, cloaked objects believed to be of extraterrestrial origin have been found scattered across the globe.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Richard Banduric, CEO of Field Propulsion Technologies and former engineer at NASA and Lockheed Martin, revealed that these alien materials possess remarkable features such as self-reconfiguration and cloaking abilities, making them extremely difficult to study. Scientists found that when attempts were made to reverse engineer the metals, they would disintegrate into dust within minutes, thwarting analysis efforts. This sophisticated design suggests that whoever created the technology intended to prevent replication or misuse by humans. Alien Attack Turned Soviet Soldiers to Stone? CIA Website Reveals Soviet-Era Document Detailing Alleged Attack by Aliens After 'UFO' Was Shot Down.

Banduric also disclosed that the US government’s Department of Defence initially recruited him to work on these classified projects, but much of the research is now being conducted by private research groups and NGOs. These organisations are trying to understand how the materials work and how they might be used, but many obstacles remain. The scattered devices might also serve as a covert global sensor network, potentially influencing or monitoring human activity without public knowledge. UFO Sighting Reported in Vancouver? Mysterious Lights Seen in Sky Over Canada City, Sprak ‘Aliens Are Watching’ Rumours As Videos Go Viral.

The report further highlighted Banduric’s claims about giant triangle-shaped UFOs equipped with cloaking technology that can bend light, rendering them invisible. These crafts, often spotted but never identified, are believed to be extraterrestrial and pose significant challenges to current aerospace and defence systems.

