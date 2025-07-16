Elon Musk-run SpaceX shared a post on July 16, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter), and confirmed the successful deployment of 26 Starlink satellites. The launch took place from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The satellites were placed into low-Earth orbit to further expand SpaceX’s Starlink network to provide global internet coverage. The launch took place around 7:28 AM IST and adds to the company’s efforts to improve satellite-based internet services. Amazon Kuiper Mission 2025: Elon Musk-Run SpaceX To Launch 24 Kuiper Satellites Into Orbit Aboard Falcon 9 Rocket From Florida Today.

SpaceX Deploys 26 Starlink Satellites From California

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)