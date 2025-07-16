Elon Musk-run SpaceX will launch the KF-01 mission on Wednesday, July 16. The mission will carry 24 Kuiper satellites for Amazon’s Project Kuiper. KF-01 mission will be the Kuiper mission to be launched aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The launch will take place from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The 27-minute launch window will open at 2:18 AM EDT (around 11:48 AM IST). With this mission, the total number of Kuiper satellites in orbit will rise to 78. Amazon said, “SpaceX will deploy the satellites at an altitude of 289 miles (465 kilometers) above Earth, at which point the Project Kuiper team will take over command of the mission from our mission operations center in Redmond, Washington.” The team will then conduct health checks and guide the satellites to their final orbit at 630 KM. Shubhanshu Shukla’s International Space Station Experience Extremely Valuable for India’s Gaganyaan Human Spaceflight Mission, Says ISRO.

Amazon Kuiper Mission

Our next mission is set for Wednesday, July 16. Named KF-01 for our first launch on a @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the mission will send another 24 Kuiper satellites into low Earth orbit. Follow along for the latest on Kuiper missions: https://t.co/UWLl45vDbt pic.twitter.com/DLOM7aitqx — Project Kuiper (@ProjectKuiper) July 14, 2025

