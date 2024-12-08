SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida with 23 Starlink satellites into orbit. The mission also included 13 satellites equipped with Direct-to-Cell capabilities. These advanced satellites aim to enhance global communication by connecting mobile devices directly to the satellite network. Starlink Direct to Cell is a service that allows users to connect with existing LTE mobile phones. ISRO Proba 3 Mission: Indian Space Agency Shares Video of PSLV-C59 Successful Liftoff and Satellite Separation.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 23 Starlink Satellites to Orbit From Florida

Watch Falcon 9 launch 23 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities pic.twitter.com/blOKjoHYIM — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 8, 2024

