SpaceX Falcon 9 has successfully launched 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. The launch took place on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 5:38 PM PT (around 7:08 AM IST on Sunday, February 23) from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The Falcon 9 rocket carried the 22 Starlink satellites, which are part of SpaceX's efforts to expand its global internet network. The mission marks another step to provide high-speed internet access worldwide. NEO Surveyor: SpaceX, NASA To Launch 3rd Planetary Defense Mission To Discover Earth-Threatening Asteroids and Comets in 2027.

Falcon 9 Delivers 22 Starlink Satellites to Low-Earth Orbit

Falcon 9 lifts off from pad 4E in California and delivers 22 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit pic.twitter.com/DPfylW1CPT — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 23, 2025

