Elon Musk's SpaceX will partner with NASA to launch its third planetary defence mission. This mission is designed to discover the asteroids and comets that threaten the Earth. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the NEO Surveyor mission and will be launched on NET (no earlier than) in September 2027. Asteroid 2024 YR4 To Strike Earth in 2032? Possibility of 'City Killer' Asteroid Hitting Earth Rises From 2.3% to 3.1%, Says NASA, Experts Say No Need for Alarm.

NASA, SpaceX to Launch NEO Surveyor for Looking for Earth-Threatening Asteroids, Comets

🚀NASA has selected @SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket to launch NEO Surveyor! NASA's Near-Earth Object (NEO) Surveyor mission is a planetary defense space telescope that will look for asteroids and comets that could potentially pose a threat to Earth. Targeting launch NET Sept. 2027. pic.twitter.com/jbZoPGKhij — NASA's Launch Services Program (@NASA_LSP) February 21, 2025

