Elon Musk reacted to a post made by a user on X about SpaceX's USD 250 million Gigabay at Starbase, saying, "So many spaceships will be born in the Starbase Gigabay." The X user stated that Elon Musk's aerospace company was building a 7,000-square-foot facility at Starbase, which is set to accelerate production and enable the construction of up to 1,000 rockets per year. With this significant development, SpaceX aims to make space travel more accessible and advance its ambitious plans for interplanetary missions, including travel to Mars. ISRO Mauritius Visit: India’s Space Agency Boosts Bilateral Space Cooperation Through Joint Satellite Initiative and Technical Discussions with MRIC.

SpaceX Starbase Gigabay Facility to Build 1,000 Rockets

So many spaceships will be born in the Starbase Gigabay https://t.co/qU843SJnJj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2025

