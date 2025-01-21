SpaceX, the aerospace company led by Elon Musk, has achieved another milestone with its latest mission. On January 21, 2025, the company confirmed the successful deployment of 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. The launch took place at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A). The mission used the Falcon 9 rocket, which was the eighth flight of its first-stage booster. ISRO Planning 2nd SpaDeX Docking Attempt To Perfect Final Approach: Reports.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Deploys 21 Starlink Satellites

Deployment of 21 @Starlink satellites confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 21, 2025

