ISRO recently completed its SpaDeX Docking experiment and became the fourth nation in the world to achieve such a remarkable feat. The Indian Space Research Organiation will reportedly aim to perfect the final approach and docking part with another attempt. According to a report, India's space agency had been analysing data gathered from the first docking through on-board sensors. After completing the analysis, ISRO would undock two more satellites before separating them and then bringing them together for another docking. According to a report by TOI, this would be ISRO's final approach this time. Planet Parade on January 25: Will All 7 Planets Be Visible in the Night Sky? Rare Phenomenon of Planetary Alignment and Misconceptions Explained.

ISRO Planning Second SpaDex Docking Mission, Said Reports

🚨 ISRO is planning to attempt another docking with SpaDeX 🛰🤝 After their first successful docking on Jan 16, ISRO is now aiming to perfect the final approach and docking part with the help of another docking attempt! 🎬 They're currently in the midst of analyzing the data… pic.twitter.com/RH0F6LZ2Sf — ISRO Spaceflight (@ISROSpaceflight) January 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)