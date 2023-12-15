The most powerful solar flare recorded in at least six years knocked out some radio frequencies on Earth on Thursday morning. The outburst, which occurred at 12:02 p.m. EST (1702 GMT), registered as an X2.8. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said that it’s the strongest solar flare since Sept. 10, 2017 and also the most powerful of the current solar cycle, which began in December 2019. Images of the flare were captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. 'Solar Maximum' in 2024: Scientists Say Powerful Solar Storms Could Disrupt Earth's Internet Connectivity for Weeks; Here's Why.

Solar Flare

UPDATE - NOAA says this is likely one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded. pic.twitter.com/agwe9AKh38 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 15, 2023

