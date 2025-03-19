Dolphins made a surprise appearance as astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth after their prolonged nine-month mission. As SpaceX’s Dragon capsule splashed down off Florida’s coast at 5:57 PM (EDT) on March 18, i.e., at 3:27 AM (IST) on Wednesday, March 19, the marine mammals were seen swimming around the spacecraft. NASA shared a video of the unexpected visitors on X, calling them the "unplanned welcome crew." The clip showed the dolphins circling the capsule as recovery teams worked to retrieve it. Moments later, the recovery vessel lifted the spacecraft from the water, marking the end of Crew-9’s mission. Sunita Williams Returns: Stuck in Space for Over 9 Months, Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut and Her Colleague Butch Wilmore Return To Earth Aboard SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft (Pics and Videos).

"Unplanned Welcome Crew!" Dolphins Gather Around NASA Astronauts’ Capsule

The unplanned welcome crew! Crew-9 had some surprise visitors after splashing down this afternoon.🐬 pic.twitter.com/yuOxtTsSLV — NASA's Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) March 18, 2025

