New Delhi, March 19: For NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, an eight-day mission to the International Space Station turned out to be a challenge of a lifetime as problems cropped up on their Boeing space flight that stretched her stay in orbit to over nine months. Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore bid farewell to the International Space Station, their home since last June, departing aboard a SpaceX capsule alongside two other astronauts. The capsule undocked from the space station on Tuesday and splashed down off the Florida coast on Wednesday morning, after clocking 286 days in space. This was Williams' third space flight and she has clocked a cumulative 608 days in space.

A former US Navy captain, Williams, 59, was born to a Gujarati father Deepak Pandya hailing from Jhulasan in Mehsana district and Slovenian mother Ursuline Bonnie Pandya, on September 19, 1965 in Euclid, Ohio. Proud of her multicultural roots, Williams has carried symbols of her heritage to space '? including samosas, a Slovenian flag, and Ganesha idol during previous missions. On her third mission to the International Space Station in June last year along with Butch Wilmore, which lasted for 286 days, Williams also created history by setting a record of most time spent spacewalking by a woman. Splash!: Sunita Williams and Crew-9 Astronauts Return to Earth After a Nine-month Extended Mission.

Williams now has 62 hours and nine minutes of extra-vehicular activity, surpassing former astronaut Peggy Whitson's record of 60 hours and 21 minutes, a feat Williams achieved on January 30. Williams had an aptitude for science since her childhood, but her dream was to be a veterinary doctor. A visit to the US Naval Academy, where her brother Jay was enrolled, got her attracted to becoming a naval officer. It was the time when Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun was making waves and when Williams got an opportunity to join the Naval Aviation Training Command, she was all set to fly a combat aircraft, but had to opt for a helicopter.

Designated a naval aviator in 1989, she served at Helicopter Combat Support Squadron 8 in Norfolk, Virginia, and made overseas deployments to the Mediterranean, Red Sea and the Persian Gulf in support of Desert Shield and Operation Provide Comfort. Williams played a key role in transporting troops and humanitarian aid and her leadership skills and ability to perform under extreme conditions set her on the future path as an astronaut.

Williams was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 1998 and she underwent training at the Johnson Space Center. She also worked in Moscow with the Russian Space Agency on the Russian contribution to the International Space Station. She launched on her first mission on December 9, 2006 aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery to join ISS Expeditions 14 and 15 for a 195-day stint in orbit. Williams returned to the space station on July 17, 2012 onboard Russian spacecraft Soyuz for a four-month stay before returning to earth on November 19. Gujarat: Sunita Williams' Home Village Celebrates Her Safe Return to Earth with Aarti and Prayers.

Sunita Williams and Her Colleague Butch Wilmore Return To Earth

Welcome home, @AstroHague, @Astro_Suni, Butch, and Aleks! 🌎✨ Crew-9 splashed down safely in the water off the coast of Florida near Tallahassee on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Hague, Gorbunov, Williams, and Wilmore have returned to Earth from a long-duration science expedition… pic.twitter.com/nWdRqaSTTq — NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) March 19, 2025

Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth, Nick, Suni, Butch, and Aleks! pic.twitter.com/M4RZ6UYsQ2 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 18, 2025

We're getting our first look at #Crew9 since their return to Earth! Recovery teams will now help the crew out of Dragon, a standard process for all crew members after returning from long-duration missions. pic.twitter.com/yD2KVUHSuq — NASA (@NASA) March 18, 2025

On April 16, 2007, she became the first person to run a marathon in space, completing the Boston Marathon on a treadmill on the space station in 4 hours and 24 minute She became the only second woman to lead the International Space Station during her second spaceflight in 2012. She oversaw station operations, completed a triathlon in orbit, and captured a now-iconic image appearing to "touch" the Sun during a spacewalk. Williams has visited India at least thrice, including in 2007 and 2013, soon after her space missions and has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2008.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written a letter to Williams, hailing her as one of India's illustrious daughters and inviting her to visit the country. Married to Michael J. Williams, a federal police officer, Sunita is an avid runner, swimmer, and cyclist.

