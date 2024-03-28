Scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have issued warnings ahead of April's total solar eclipse. The Total Solar Eclipse or April's Solar Eclipse will take place on April 8 and will be visible from Mexico through Canada. While people are waiting to witness the total solar eclipse, the celestial event comes with its own set of risks. NASA have warned people to use proper eyewear to witness the total solar eclipse. It is being said that the total solar eclipse's shadow will be double the width, thus making it more accessible for viewers in various states. More so, the duration of the total solar eclipse is likely to extend for more than four minutes at various sites. Besides NASA, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also issued a travel advisory for the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8. Notably, the FAA has cautioned people about the "high volume of traffic" along the path of the total solar eclipse. April's total solar eclipse is likely to commence over the South Pacific Ocean and travel North America, thereby cutting through Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024: How Do I Safely Watch the Eclipse? When Is the Next Total Solar Eclipse? FAQs on Celestial Event Answered.

NASA Issues Warning Ahead of April’s Total Solar Eclipse

