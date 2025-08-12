Elon Musk has once again raised the issue of OpenAI Whistleblower Suchir Balaji's death by sharing his mother, Poornima Rao's, interview with Tucker Carlson. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk highlighted OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji's mother, Poornima Rao's, allegations about her son's death. The Indian-origin artificial intelligence (AI) researcher was found dead in his San Francisco residence last year. In an interview with Poornima Rao, American commentator Tucker Carlson is seen asking her, "So he was quoted saying that OpenAI was committing crimes and a month later he was dead". Responding to Carlson, Suchir Balaji's mother says, "That’s not just it. On November 18, The New York Times named my son as custodian witness. Custodian witness is very very important. He had the documents against OpenAI." She further said, "That was on 18th…22nd…He just came back from vacation from LA and Catalina island the same night. They have attacked him and killed him." Suchir Balaji Was Murdered? ‘Sign of Struggle in Bathroom’, Parents of Indian-American OpenAI Whistleblower Demand FBI Probe Into Their Son’s Death, Dismissing Suicide Angle; Elon Musk Backs Them.

Elon Musk Shares Suchir Balaji's Mother's Allegations Again

