Suchir Balaji, a former OpenAI employee and whistleblower, was found dead in his San Francisco apartment on December 14, 2024. Authorities reportedly ruled his death as suicide and stated no evidence of foul play. Balaji was allegedly accused OpenAI of violating copyright law in their development of ChatGPT. On December 26, 2024, OpenAI expressed condolences through an official statement. However, Suchir’s mother, Poornima Rao, has raised serious concerns about the investigation. His mother said, “We have seen blood shots in the bathroom, signs of a fight in the bathroom.” In a social media post on December 29, 2024, Poornima Rao revealed that they hired a private investigator and did a second autopsy to know the reason of death. As per the post, the private autopsy does not confirm the cause of death stated by police. She said, “Suchir’s apartment was ransacked, sign of struggle in the bathroom and looks like some one hit him in bathroom based on blood spots. It’s a cold blooded mu*d*r declared by authorities as suicide“, and parents demanded an FBI investigation. Elon Musk also reacted and said, “This doesn’t seem like a suicide.” Poornima also urged Musk for support. OpenAI Breaks Silence on Suchir Balaji’s Death, Issues Statement.

Parents of Suchir Balaji Suggest ‘Their Son Was Killed’

NEW: Parents of OpenAI whistleblower hire private investigator after their son allegedly took his own life, suggest their son was killed. The parents of 26-year-old Suchir Balaji say their son had plans to see them in January, claim there were "signs of a fight." "I was the… pic.twitter.com/QNAs6fiEjs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 29, 2024

Suchir Balaji’s Parents Demands FBI Investigation

Update on @suchirbalaji We hired private investigator and did second autopsy to throw light on cause of death. Private autopsy doesn’t confirm cause of death stated by police. Suchir’s apartment was ransacked , sign of struggle in the bathroom and looks like some one hit him… — Poornima Rao (@RaoPoornima) December 29, 2024

Elon Musk Says ‘This Doesn’t Seem Like a Suicide’

This doesn’t seem like a suicide — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2024

Poornima Rao Urges Elon Musk for Support

@elonmusk please support us — Poornima Rao (@RaoPoornima) December 29, 2024

