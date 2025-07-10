TECNO POVA 7 series sale will officially begin in India on July 10, 2025 (today) at 12 PM. The series includes two smartphones - Tecno Pova 7 5G, Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G. Both the POVA 7 series smartphones from TECNO Mobile offer a unique design and segment-focused specifications and features. The POVA 7 5G includes MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, 50MP+ AI camera on the rear, 13MP selfie camera, 6,000mAh battery, 6.78-inch FHD+ 144Hz display, and is offered in Greek Black, Magic Silver and Oasis Green options. TECNO POVA 7 5G price is INR 15,999. TECNO POVA 7 Pro 5G has the same processor and battery, but a 64MP+8MP rear and 13MP front camera setup. It has a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. TECNO POVA 7 Pro 5G price starts at INR 19,999. It offers 128GB and 256GB storage options, and 8GB RAM. Samsung Tri-Foldable Phone Launch: Samsung Electronics DX Division President Roh Tae-Moon Hints 2025 Debut Following Galaxy Unpacked Event, Says Report.

TECNO POVA 7 Series Sale Begins Today in India

Introducing POVA 7 and POVA 7 Pro. Better. Faster. Stronger. Than all. Sale starts 10th July, 12 Noon. Know more ➡️ https://t.co/eUFzucl8gX#POVA | #POVA7Series pic.twitter.com/q4vowmcfm8 — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) July 4, 2025

