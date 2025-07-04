Tecno has launched its latest smartphones in India. Tecno POVA 7 series includes Tecno Pova 7 5G and Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G smartphone models. Both smartphones will go on sale on July 10, 2025. The Pova 7 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, a 6,000mAh battery and a display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Pova 7 Pro 5G includes a 6.78-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor and 6,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Design Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event; Check Expected Price and Know What To Expect.

Tecno Pova 7 5G, Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G Launched in India

Introducing POVA 7 and POVA 7 Pro. Better. Faster. Stronger. Than all. Sale starts 10th July, 12 Noon. Know more ➡️ https://t.co/eUFzucl8gX#POVA | #POVA7Series pic.twitter.com/q4vowmcfm8 — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) July 4, 2025

