Tecno Pova 7 5G and Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G were launched in India a few days ago, and the sale of these smartphones is now live in India at Flipkart. Both smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset and also come with a 6.78-inch display. The Pova 7 5G includes a 50MP rear camera and a 13MP front camera, while the Pova 7 Pro 5G features a 64MP and 8MP lens at the rear and a 13MP front camera. Both smartphones also include a 6,000mAh battery. Tecno Pova 7 5G and Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G price starts at INR 14,999 and INR 18,999, respectively. However, the smartphones will be available for INR 12,999 and INR 16,999 with launch offers at Flipkart. Apple Vision Pro 2nd-Gen Model May Launch Later This Year With M4 Chip, Improved Comfort and AI Features; Check Details.

Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G and Tecno Pova 7 5G Sale Starts in India

It’s go time! Sale is live on POVA 7 Series. You get: ➡️ 6.78” 1.5K AMOLED Display ➡️ 6000mAh Big Battery ➡️ 30W Wireless Charging ➡️ Ella AI ➡️ No Network Communication* And much more. Get it today on Flipkart. Shop now ➡️ https://t.co/eUFzucl8gX#POVA | #POVA7Series pic.twitter.com/ChXmzpjeVg — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) July 10, 2025

