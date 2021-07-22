2020 Tokyo Olympic Games is all set to take place from July 23 to August 8. And India is one of the 204 participating nations. Twitter India announced the launch of custom flag emoji to cheer the Indian contingents and athletes. Tweet away your love and support for our champs at #Tokyo2020 with the new #TeamIndia emoji!

Check Out The New Indian Flag Emoji:

#Tokyo2020: In partnership with @WeAreTeamIndia, we've launched a custom flag emoji for #TeamIndia. India is one of the few countries to have a special emoji for its team, i.e. #TeamIndia, so that Indians can cheer on their athletes & feel a sense of camaraderie when they do that https://t.co/tPLZBZUhrC — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) July 22, 2021

